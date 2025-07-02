North Korean hackers may hold 900+ crypto jobs, ZachXBT warns

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/02 21:18
MAY
MAY$0.03766-1.90%

North Korean hackers are using increasingly creative methods to infiltrate the crypto industry, exposing a significant and growing risk factor.

Hackers sponsored by the North Korean regime represent some of the most serious cybersecurity threats in the digital asset space. On Wednesday, June 2, crypto investigator ZachXBT suggested that North Korean operatives may have already infiltrated between 345 and 920 jobs in the crypto industry.

According to ZachXBT, crypto firms have paid at least $16.58 million to North Korean IT workers since the start of the year. At a monthly payroll rate of $2.76 million and assuming individual salaries range from $3,000 to $8,000, this suggests a minimum of 345 North Korean-linked employees, with the actual number possibly as high as 920.

Compounding the threat, these workers often refer other North Koreans into the same companies. Many exhibit clear red flags, including discrepancies such as Russian IP addresses despite claiming U.S. residency, failed KYC checks, and frequent GitHub username changes.

To boost his case, the investigator found one specific IT worker from North Korea, revealing his on-chain and real-life information. The IT worker, Sandy Nguyen, was spotted with a group of North Koreans at an event in Russia.

North Korean hackers are becoming more sophisticated

These operatives are not simply working freelance to earn income. In several cases, they have used insider roles to exploit crypto projects, gaining privileged access that enables hacks or rug pulls. This insider positioning makes them particularly dangerous to the industry.

ZachXBT warns that crypto firms must remain vigilant against such threats. In particular, he highlighted that North Korean actors increasingly control verified accounts on major U.S. exchanges like Robinhood and Coinbase. He also noted their growing ability to bypass KYC and AML procedures designed to prevent exactly this kind of infiltration.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Ajay Rajadhyaksha, Chủ tịch Nghiên cứu Toàn cầu của Barclays, đã tuyên bố trong một báo cáo rằng sự tăng giá vàng năm nay báo hiệu sự mất lòng tin ngày càng tăng của thị trường đối với trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại. Ông lưu ý rằng gánh nặng nợ của bốn nền kinh tế lớn—Hoa Kỳ, Vương quốc Anh, Pháp và Nhật Bản—mỗi nước đều vượt quá 100% GDP tương ứng, trong khi vị thế tài chính của họ tiếp tục xấu đi. Ông nói thêm, "Quan trọng nhất, có rất ít ý chí chính trị cho việc củng cố đi ngang (Sideway consolidation) tài chính." Trong khi đó, các tài sản trú ẩn an toàn truyền thống khác, như đồng yên Nhật và đồng franc Thụy Sĩ, đang mất đi một phần sức hấp dẫn của chúng. Rajadhyaksha cho biết vàng thường tăng giá khi nền kinh tế không ổn định hoặc thị trường tài chính đang sụp đổ. Ông tin rằng mặc dù thị trường tài chính hiện tại đang khỏe mạnh, sự tăng giá gần đây của vàng nên được coi là nguyên nhân đáng lo ngại đối với các nhà hoạch định chính sách.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010142-0.01%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.303-7.48%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0004031-1.39%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 11:54
Share
Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Giá XRP đang chịu áp lực trở lại, giao dịch gần mức $2,80–$2,83 sau nhiều lần không thể giành lại rào cản tâm lý $3,00. Đọc thêm: Công đoàn Lao động Hoa Kỳ kêu gọi Thượng viện phản đối dự luật Crypto vì rủi ro đối với lương hưu và người lao động. Trong phái sinh, động lượng đã giảm nhiệt khi lãi suất mở Futures đã giảm xuống khoảng $8,85 tỷ sau khi chạm mốc $9 tỷ trong thời gian ngắn, […]
XRP
XRP$2.8273-0.19%
NEAR
NEAR$3.092+5.74%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.52021-10.62%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 12:00
Share
HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10 tháng 10 rằng tin tức thị trường: Sàn giao dịch tài sản số HashKey đang tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông để huy động không quá 500 triệu USD.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00873-0.11%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0787-1.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03012+30.61%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

Khoản đầu tư 1 tỷ USD của Avalanche & Giao dịch mua của Cá voi ADA không đạt kỳ vọng khi Presale hơn 420 triệu USD của BlockDAG & Quyền truy cập GENESIS vượt trội hơn hẳn

Đã Quá Muộn Để Mua Dogecoin? 3 Nhà phân tích Tiết Lộ Điều Gì Sắp Tới