U.S. ADP employment fell by 33,000 in June, the largest drop since March 2023 By: PANews 2025/07/02 20:18

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, the number of ADP jobs in the United States decreased by 33,000 in June, the largest drop since March 2023.