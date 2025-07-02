Martin Bruncko: Why euro stablecoins will surpass €100B in market cap

Schuman Financial founder Martin Bruncko says that the rise of euro stablecoins is “inevitable”, as Europe pushes to digitize its financial systems while strongly resisting dollarization.

Speaking at EthCC in Cannes on July 1, Schuman Financial founder Martin Bruncko projected that euro stablecoins will surpass €100 billion in market cap, and potentially reach €1 trillion, despite currently lagging far behind dollar stablecoins.

As more of traditional finance moves on-chain, Brunchko argues, demand for euro-denominated digital assets is inevitable. Stablecoins already settle more than €25 trillion a year, which is more than Visa or Mastercard. Moreover, financial institutions are increasingly exploring blockchain-based payments. Given that euro markets account for roughly a third of global financial activity, Bruncko sees it as inevitable that a significant share of that volume will move to euro stablecoins.

What makes this shift even more likely, according to Bruncko, is Europe’s resistance to dollarization. With MiCA regulations capping the use of non-European stablecoins in payments, and no political appetite to swap the euro for the dollar, a homegrown, euro-pegged digital currency becomes a necessary piece of the financial puzzle.

He summed up his case as follows: “If you believe that financial services are moving on-chain, and that Europe won’t dollarize anytime soon, then you’ll inevitably end up with one or more euro stablecoins — not just a €100 billion market, but likely €1 trillion or more.”

According to Bruncko, the euro stablecoin market is currently in the hundreds of millions compared to nearly $200 billion for dollar-based stablecoins. But he believes that’s due to a lack of high-quality options and real-world use cases.

Schuman Financial, Bruncko’s firm, is aiming to change that with its own euro stablecoin EURØP. Fully licensed in France, EURØP is backed by reserves held at Société Générale — one of Europe’s largest banks — and audited by KPMG. EURØP is already listed on major European exchanges. The firm is also building its own payment stack, including direct integration with SEPA and SWIFT.

As for central bank digital currencies, which are often seen as stablecoins’ more bureaucratic cousins, Bruncko expressed his skepticism, arguing that European governments simply aren’t moving fast enough to roll out a usable digital euro, especially one that crypto-native developers and users would actually adopt. “There’s no way we’ll see a functional, mainstream CBDC in the next 3 to 5 years,” he said.

Bruncko’s talk on euro stablecoins really captured the vibe at EthCC in Cannes, where stablecoins were a hot topic discussed from a variety on angles.

Among other speakers, Zain Cheng from Horizen Labs explored the future of compliant private stablecoins, focusing on how privacy and regulation can be balanced using cryptographic solutions. Tom.base.eth from Base talked about how local currency stablecoins and mini apps empower developers to build global commerce products with instant reach, while Scott Piriou from bitUSD shared insights on designing BTC-backed decentralized stablecoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Ajay Rajadhyaksha, Chủ tịch Nghiên cứu Toàn cầu của Barclays, đã tuyên bố trong một báo cáo rằng sự tăng giá vàng năm nay báo hiệu sự mất lòng tin ngày càng tăng của thị trường đối với trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại. Ông lưu ý rằng gánh nặng nợ của bốn nền kinh tế lớn—Hoa Kỳ, Vương quốc Anh, Pháp và Nhật Bản—mỗi nước đều vượt quá 100% GDP tương ứng, trong khi vị thế tài chính của họ tiếp tục xấu đi. Ông nói thêm, "Quan trọng nhất, có rất ít ý chí chính trị cho việc củng cố đi ngang (Sideway consolidation) tài chính." Trong khi đó, các tài sản trú ẩn an toàn truyền thống khác, như đồng yên Nhật và đồng franc Thụy Sĩ, đang mất đi một phần sức hấp dẫn của chúng. Rajadhyaksha cho biết vàng thường tăng giá khi nền kinh tế không ổn định hoặc thị trường tài chính đang sụp đổ. Ông tin rằng mặc dù thị trường tài chính hiện tại đang khỏe mạnh, sự tăng giá gần đây của vàng nên được coi là nguyên nhân đáng lo ngại đối với các nhà hoạch định chính sách.
Orbler đang hợp tác với StarSphere để kết hợp AI, game và DeFi nhằm trao quyền cho các nhà sáng tạo kiếm tiền từ sự sáng tạo thông qua nền kinh tế kỹ thuật số phi tập trung và thuộc sở hữu của người dùng.
Coinbase vừa mở khóa staking token cho hàng triệu người ở New York, báo hiệu sự rõ ràng về quy định ngày càng mở rộng, khả năng tiếp cận của người tiêu dùng tăng lên và đẩy nhanh việc áp dụng tài chính blockchain vào dòng chính trên toàn quốc. Coinbase ra mắt Staking tại New York khi rào cản quy định giảm dần. Động lực quy định ngày càng tăng xung quanh tài sản kỹ thuật số tại Hoa Kỳ tiếp tục định hình lại cách người tiêu dùng tham gia vào mạng blockchain. Tiền mã hóa [...]
