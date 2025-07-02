300 million XRP locked in Ripple’s escrow account, about $660 million By: PANews 2025/07/02 17:13

XRP $2.8253 -0.27%

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 17 minutes ago, 300 million XRP tokens (approximately US$659.82 million) were locked in Ripple's escrow account.