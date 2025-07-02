Bitwise NEAR Staking ETP makes Xetra debut today

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/02 16:06
NEAR
NEAR$3.065+4.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1228-1.83%

Bitwise has launched a new exchange-traded product on the Deutsche Börse Xetra. The ETP offers investors exposure to AI-based blockchain NEAR with staking benefits.

According to a press release sent to crypto.news, the crypto asset manager has launched its first NEAR Staking ETP on Deutsche Börse’s Xetra platform. The product is meant to attract both institutional and retail investors who are looking to diversify their portfolios by investing in products grounded in digital assets.

Marked with the ticker NEAR; ISIN DE000A4A5GV2, the NEAR (NEAR) Staking ETP is fully backed and issued in Germany, offering exposure to crypto assets as well as staking returns with low cost of ownership. The ETP is designed to accumulate daily staking yields.

The addition of its NEAR Staking ETP marks the fourth Bitwise ETP to make its debut in Europe, as part of the platform’s European Total Return product suite including the already established Bitwise Ethereum (ETH) Staking ETP.

However, the platform’s Ethereum Staking ETP has experienced a delay in its long-anticipated U.S. launch after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced it would extend its review of Bitwise’s proposal on July 1.

For investors, the NEAR Staking ETP can offer them exposure to staking rewards without having to manage the technical details of staking or token custody. This means that they can bypass having to hold NEAR directly or using third party wallets or validators.

In addition, the ETP offers benefits for investors which include daily liquidity, as it is traded on regulated stock exchanges and does not prescribe to any lock-up periods or manual delegation.

Additionally, the underlying NEAR tokens are held in cold storage by an institutional custodian.

Head of Europe at Bitwise, Bradley Duke, said that the platform is excited to launch the new ETP in partnership with NEAR, a blockchain that makes AI technology accessible.

“The Bitwise NEAR Staking ETP gives investors exposure to price movements in the NEAR token as well as compounded return from staking rewards all with Bitwise’s best-in-class ETP structure,” said Duke in his statement.

NEAR Protocol is a layer1 blockchain that is designed to make AI and other technological advancements accessible and useful for on-chain users. Established in 2020, NEAR addresses common challenges in blockchain by using sharding technology that enables the network to process many transactions at once.

The deployment of this technology is able to solve the problems of slow transaction processing and high costs.

In addition, developers can benefit from NEAR’s customizable smart contracts support multichain financial applications using secure cryptographic tools without the need for bridges or wrapped tokens.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Ajay Rajadhyaksha, Chủ tịch Nghiên cứu Toàn cầu của Barclays, đã tuyên bố trong một báo cáo rằng sự tăng giá vàng năm nay báo hiệu sự mất lòng tin ngày càng tăng của thị trường đối với trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại. Ông lưu ý rằng gánh nặng nợ của bốn nền kinh tế lớn—Hoa Kỳ, Vương quốc Anh, Pháp và Nhật Bản—mỗi nước đều vượt quá 100% GDP tương ứng, trong khi vị thế tài chính của họ tiếp tục xấu đi. Ông nói thêm, "Quan trọng nhất, có rất ít ý chí chính trị cho việc củng cố đi ngang (Sideway consolidation) tài chính." Trong khi đó, các tài sản trú ẩn an toàn truyền thống khác, như đồng yên Nhật và đồng franc Thụy Sĩ, đang mất đi một phần sức hấp dẫn của chúng. Rajadhyaksha cho biết vàng thường tăng giá khi nền kinh tế không ổn định hoặc thị trường tài chính đang sụp đổ. Ông tin rằng mặc dù thị trường tài chính hiện tại đang khỏe mạnh, sự tăng giá gần đây của vàng nên được coi là nguyên nhân đáng lo ngại đối với các nhà hoạch định chính sách.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010139-0.04%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.299-9.09%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0004041-2.88%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 11:54
Share
Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

Orbler đang hợp tác với StarSphere để kết hợp AI, game và DeFi nhằm trao quyền cho các nhà sáng tạo kiếm tiền từ sự sáng tạo thông qua nền kinh tế kỹ thuật số phi tập trung và thuộc sở hữu của người dùng.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1229-1.52%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001673-2.90%
Octavia
VIA$0.0165+2.48%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 11:00
Share
Coinbase Kích hoạt Staking tại New York khi Rào cản Quy định Sụp đổ

Coinbase Kích hoạt Staking tại New York khi Rào cản Quy định Sụp đổ

Coinbase vừa mở khóa staking token cho hàng triệu người ở New York, báo hiệu sự rõ ràng về quy định ngày càng mở rộng, khả năng tiếp cận của người tiêu dùng tăng lên và đẩy nhanh việc áp dụng tài chính blockchain vào dòng chính trên toàn quốc. Coinbase ra mắt Staking tại New York khi rào cản quy định giảm dần. Động lực quy định ngày càng tăng xung quanh tài sản kỹ thuật số tại Hoa Kỳ tiếp tục định hình lại cách người tiêu dùng tham gia vào mạng blockchain. Tiền mã hóa [...]
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001508+35.24%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 10:30
Share

Trending News

More

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

Coinbase Kích hoạt Staking tại New York khi Rào cản Quy định Sụp đổ

HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

Khoản đầu tư 1 tỷ USD của Avalanche & Giao dịch mua của Cá voi ADA không đạt kỳ vọng khi Presale hơn 420 triệu USD của BlockDAG & Quyền truy cập GENESIS vượt trội hơn hẳn