$SCA rose 36.93% in the past 24 hours, becoming the largest gainer among Sui ecosystem tokens By: PANews 2025/07/02 13:07

SUI $3.4654 -0.28% TOKEN $0.01253 +0.07% ROSE $0.02704 +5.99% SCA $0.0957 -2.54%

PANews reported on July 2 that according to CMC market data, $SCA has risen by 36.93% in the past 24 hours, becoming the token with the largest increase among all Sui tokens. In addition, more than 46 million SCA tokens have been locked for 3.76 years. A total of 41% of the circulating supply of SCA tokens has been locked.