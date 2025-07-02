The Cyberspace Administration of China announced a special campaign to rectify the "black mouths" on the Internet involving enterprises, and accounts such as "Chai Duidui" and "Mengqi Bi Tan" were clo

By: PANews
2025/07/02 11:09
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.2466-12.98%

PANews reported on July 2 that according to the announcement of the National Cyberspace Administration of China, the National Cyberspace Administration of China has recently organized a special campaign called "Clear and Bright Optimizing the Business Network Environment - Rectifying the 'Black Mouths' of Enterprise-related Networks", deploying local cyberspace administration offices to actively accept and deal with illegal acts of network infringement involving enterprises, urging key websites and platforms to strengthen the management of information content involving enterprises, and strictly and quickly dealing with a number of illegal and irregular accounts involving enterprises. Some typical cases are reported as follows.

1. Accounts such as "Chai Duidui" fabricated false and untrue information about enterprises and maliciously slandered and attacked enterprises. Douyin accounts "Chai Duidui" and "Duidui Chai", Xiaohongshu account "Chai Duidui", etc., deliberately discredited the product quality of a certain enterprise without factual basis, maliciously slandered the image and reputation of a certain enterprise and entrepreneur, and took the opportunity to attract fans, divert traffic and bring goods. The accounts involved have been closed in accordance with the law and contract.

2. Accounts such as "Mengqi Bi Tan" published negative information about enterprises and sought illegal benefits. WeChat public accounts "Mengqi Bi Tan" and "Hui Chang Observation", Weibo account "-Meng Yonghui-", Baijiahao "Meng Yonghui", etc., have long collected and published negative and false information about enterprises. When enterprises communicated with them to delete false information, they threatened to carry out business cooperation. The accounts involved have been closed in accordance with the law and the account owners have been included in the platform blacklist management.

3. Accounts such as "CHESHOU" hyped up hot topics related to enterprises and released false and untrue information. In order to attract attention and traffic, accounts such as "CHESHOU" on Dongchedi, "CHESHOU" on Yiche, and "CHESHOU" on Sohu maliciously hyped up hot topics in the automotive industry such as smart driving and assisted driving, released false information about a certain brand of cars, fabricated casualties, fabricated court judgments, and maliciously slandered the quality of corporate products. The accounts involved have been closed in accordance with the law and contract.

4. Accounts such as "IoT Consulting Room" spread corporate trade secrets and disseminated false information. In order to gain traffic, the WeChat public accounts "IoT Consulting Room" and "IoT Consulting Room Extra" have long released the trade secrets of a high-tech company and maliciously spread false information, interfering with the normal production, operation and development of the company. The accounts involved have been closed in accordance with the law and contract.

5. Accounts such as "Xingdewangye" impersonated companies and entrepreneurs to conduct marketing. WeChat public accounts "Xingdewangye" and "Hangzhou Wa Xiaoha", WeChat video account "Xingdewangye Academy", Douyin account "Wang Shaofu-Hanci", etc., impersonated company names or published information in the name of entrepreneurs in account names and profiles to conduct commercial activities. The accounts involved have been dealt with in accordance with the law and contract, and the infringing information has been cleared.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Ajay Rajadhyaksha, Chủ tịch Nghiên cứu Toàn cầu của Barclays, đã tuyên bố trong một báo cáo rằng sự tăng giá vàng năm nay báo hiệu sự mất lòng tin ngày càng tăng của thị trường đối với trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại. Ông lưu ý rằng gánh nặng nợ của bốn nền kinh tế lớn—Hoa Kỳ, Vương quốc Anh, Pháp và Nhật Bản—mỗi nước đều vượt quá 100% GDP tương ứng, trong khi vị thế tài chính của họ tiếp tục xấu đi. Ông nói thêm, "Quan trọng nhất, có rất ít ý chí chính trị cho việc củng cố đi ngang (Sideway consolidation) tài chính." Trong khi đó, các tài sản trú ẩn an toàn truyền thống khác, như đồng yên Nhật và đồng franc Thụy Sĩ, đang mất đi một phần sức hấp dẫn của chúng. Rajadhyaksha cho biết vàng thường tăng giá khi nền kinh tế không ổn định hoặc thị trường tài chính đang sụp đổ. Ông tin rằng mặc dù thị trường tài chính hiện tại đang khỏe mạnh, sự tăng giá gần đây của vàng nên được coi là nguyên nhân đáng lo ngại đối với các nhà hoạch định chính sách.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010139-0.04%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.299-9.09%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0004041-2.88%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 11:54
Share
Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

Orbler đang hợp tác với StarSphere để kết hợp AI, game và DeFi nhằm trao quyền cho các nhà sáng tạo kiếm tiền từ sự sáng tạo thông qua nền kinh tế kỹ thuật số phi tập trung và thuộc sở hữu của người dùng.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1229-1.52%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001673-2.90%
Octavia
VIA$0.0165+2.48%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 11:00
Share
Coinbase Kích hoạt Staking tại New York khi Rào cản Quy định Sụp đổ

Coinbase Kích hoạt Staking tại New York khi Rào cản Quy định Sụp đổ

Coinbase vừa mở khóa staking token cho hàng triệu người ở New York, báo hiệu sự rõ ràng về quy định ngày càng mở rộng, khả năng tiếp cận của người tiêu dùng tăng lên và đẩy nhanh việc áp dụng tài chính blockchain vào dòng chính trên toàn quốc. Coinbase ra mắt Staking tại New York khi rào cản quy định giảm dần. Động lực quy định ngày càng tăng xung quanh tài sản kỹ thuật số tại Hoa Kỳ tiếp tục định hình lại cách người tiêu dùng tham gia vào mạng blockchain. Tiền mã hóa [...]
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001508+35.24%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 10:30
Share

Trending News

More

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

Coinbase Kích hoạt Staking tại New York khi Rào cản Quy định Sụp đổ

HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

Khoản đầu tư 1 tỷ USD của Avalanche & Giao dịch mua của Cá voi ADA không đạt kỳ vọng khi Presale hơn 420 triệu USD của BlockDAG & Quyền truy cập GENESIS vượt trội hơn hẳn