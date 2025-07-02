"Insider Brother" ETH and BTC short positions have made a floating profit of more than 3.23 million US dollars By: PANews 2025/07/02 10:25

BTC $121,523.38 -0.42% MORE $0.03026 +30.59% ETH $4,362.71 -1.93%

PANews reported on July 2 that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, the “insider brother” has made a floating profit of more than 3.23 million USD from his two short positions. Last night and at 05:12 AM, he added 294.14 BTC and 9,414.14 ETH in two separate transactions. Currently, his overall position has returned to 250 million USD: BTC 40x short position: 1414.14 BTC, worth $150 million, opening price $106,697.3

ETH 25x short position: 41414.14 ETH, worth $99.8 million, opening price $2452.03