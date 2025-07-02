Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.2) By: PANews 2025/07/02 10:16

FUN $0.008614 -1.18% BONK $0.0000193 -2.57% USELESS $0.357346 +2.00% STARTUP $0.003853 -14.35% AI $0.1228 -1.60% MEME $0.002459 +0.65% MEMES $0.00005527 +5.17%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/2 Update: bonk: $USELESS new high

believe：$STARTUP new high-tech launchpad vibe.fun ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!