Dow Jones lower by 1.79%,markets rattled as Israel-Iran conflict escalates

2025/06/14 04:17
U.S. stocks fell sharply Friday as escalating military conflict between Israel and Iran sent oil prices soaring and investors retreating from risk assets. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 1.79%, while the S&P 500 closed down 1.13% and the Nasdaq lost 1.30%. 

Israel launched strikes on Iran’s nuclear and missile facilities late Thursday evening, prompting retaliatory missile launches from Iran during the final hours of Friday’s U.S. trading session.

Oil and defense stocks climbed. Brent crude jumped more than 7%, briefly surging 14% during Asia trading hours, while WTI crude approached $74 a barrel. 

ExxonMobil rose around 2%, and defense firms Lockheed Martin and RTX gained about 3% each. Gold rose 1.4% to $3,432 an ounce, nearing its April record.

The sell-off ended what was shaping up to be a positive week for equities. 

Global markets followed suit. European and Asian equities posted losses of more than 1%. U.S. Treasury yields rose, with the 10-year note climbing 7.9 basis points to 4.436%, reversing earlier declines on safe-haven demand. The dollar also rebounded, gaining 0.5%.

President Trump urged Iran to return to nuclear talks and warned of further consequences, citing a missed 60-day deadline. Meanwhile, Iran canceled planned negotiations with the U.S.

Economically, the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index rose sharply to 60.5 in June, topping forecasts and suggesting resilient consumer outlooks despite geopolitical uncertainty.

Investors now face renewed inflation risks from rising oil prices and uncertainty around future Federal Reserve actions.

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
Fxstreet2025/06/27 06:15
The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad": I bought another BTC and I believe that Bitcoin will reach $1 million one day

PANews reported on July 1 that Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, published an article saying that he bought another Bitcoin and believed that Bitcoin could reach
PANews2025/07/01 15:36
Fragmetric Season 1 Airdrop and Staking Now Available

PANews reported on July 1 that Solana’s re-staking protocol Fragmetric announced that the first quarter airdrop collection and $FRAG staking functions are now online. Eligible airdrop recipients can claim their
PANews2025/07/01 15:51

