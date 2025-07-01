UniCredit to offer BlackRock Bitcoin ETF-linked products to some clients By: PANews 2025/07/01 21:23

PANews reported on July 1 that as European banks seek new ways to meet market demand for digital assets, UniCredit SpA will launch a structured product for its professional clients that is linked to BlackRock Inc.'s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, which has full loss protection. An internal memo shows that the bank plans to issue a five-year dollar-denominated investment certificate linked to the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, which will provide 100% principal protection at maturity.