Altcoin ETFs To Spark Parabolic Phase Of The Bull Run? First US Solana ETF Goes Live Tomorrow

News that the first-ever Solana ETF will go live in the US tomorrow (July 2) has driven the market. The price of Solana has yet to react to the news, with SOL currently down 0.5% on the day but up 3.5% in the past seven days.

Coupled with Bloomberg increasing the DOGE spot ETF approval odds to 90%, taking it to FIVE altcoins with approval odds above 90%, the 2025/2026 bull market looks set to outperform every bull run that came before.

First Ever Solana ETF Launching In The US Tomorrow Offering Regulated Staking Services To Investors

The first Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States to include staking services will commence trading tomorrow (July 2). It is being launched by Rex-Osprey, an ETF platform launched in collaboration between REX Shares and Osprey Funds.

Rex-Osprey CEO Greg King announced the landmark ETF today. While SOL hasn’t reacted in either direction yet, it has been steadily grinding up in recent weeks and is up around 15% in the last 10 days.

It isn’t the only SOL staking news circulating right now, as Robinhood just announced at its event in Cannes, France, that users can stake SOL via the Robinhood Crypto platform.

Despite the significance of the approval, SOL is still down 50% from its all-time high of $293, which came in January 2025, following the Presidential inauguration of the now pro-crypto Donald Trump and his subsequent TRUMP memecoin launch on the Solana network.

It came as no surprise to see the Solana ETF from Rex-Osprey would be approved and listed imminently after Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas reported on June 27 that approval looked likely for the REX Shares filing and said, “Here’s the SEC saying it has no further comments, so they are good to launch, it looks like. Wow.”

The approval of staking services with the Solana ETF is a landmark event for crypto and TradFi crossover products. It potentially opens the door for ETH staking, which BlackRock discussed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in May.

Dogecoin Moves To 90% Chance Of Approval For A DOGE ETF In 2025: First Memecoin ETF Will Be Monumental For Crypto

Bloomberg now gives Dogecoin a 90% approval chance of receiving a spot ETF by the end of 2025, with Grayscale, 21Shares, and Bitwise all filing for spot DOGE ETFs. However, the SEC has delayed deciding on the 21Shares filing, noting that it needs an additional 45 days to approve or deny the spot Dogecoin ETF prospectus.

This isn’t out of the ordinary in the process for crypto ETFs, with the prediction markets platform Polymarket not being deterred by the delay. The ‘Doge ETF approved in 2025’ market has a 73% chance of a yes, pairing perfectly with Bloomberg’s 90% approval rate 2025 for a Dogecoin ETF.

The other four altcoins with ongoing spot ETF listings are Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Ripple (XRP). Bloomberg has DOGE and ADA at a 90% chance of approval in 2025, with the other three at 95%.

The ETF news hasn’t helped the DOGE price, with Dogecoin dropping 2.4% in the past 24 hours. Memecoin sentiment is currently down, with Bitcoin holding steady just below its all-time high. The remainder of the crypto market shows signs of slow bleeding as we head into the second half 2025.

If the Summer proves to be red across the crypto market, September is when things likely pick up. September marks the next Federal Reserve FOMC meeting, in which there is a strong belief that interest rates will be cut by at least 25 basis points (BPS).

A rate cut in September would likely lead to a surge of liquidity back into risk assets, with crypto assets representing the pinnacle of risk. A boost to the market at the tail end of Q3, leading into a slew of altcoin ETF approvals in Q4, could lead to a parabolic run throughout crypto to close the year.

All eyes are on the spot Solana ETF, as many analysts believe it will be the first of the five altcoin filings to receive approval. SOL currently has the most filings of any altcoin, with Grayscale, VanEck, 21Shares, Canary, Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, Coinshares, and Invesco all pushing for a spot Solana ETF.

