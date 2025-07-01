Cango Inc mined 450 BTC in June, bringing its total holdings to 3,879.2 BTC By: PANews 2025/07/01 20:23

PANews reported on July 1 that according to PR Newswire, Bitcoin mining company Cango Inc. today announced an update on its crypto mining business in June 2025. In June, the company mined 450 BTC, a decrease from 484.5 in May. As of the end of June, the company's total Bitcoin holdings rose to 3,879.2 BTC.