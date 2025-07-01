Over 1.25 million new tokens were launched on Solana in June, down 10.5% from May By: PANews 2025/07/01 18:31

MORE $0.03014 +30.19% MAY $0.03767 -1.87% JUNE $0.091 --%

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cointelegraph, more than 1.25 million new tokens were launched on Solana in June, a decrease of 10.5% from May.