South Korean fintech firm Travel Wallet partners with Avalanche to develop KRW-based stablecoin By: PANews 2025/07/01 17:32

STARTUP $0,003852 -14,34% WALLET $0,02402 -1,63%

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Edaily, South Korean fintech startup Travel Wallet has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Layer1 blockchain platform Avalanche to jointly explore the development of a programmable stablecoin based on the Korean won. As part of the cooperation, Travel Wallet plans to issue a stablecoin anchored 1:1 to the Korean won and use smart contracts to design a programmable stablecoin.