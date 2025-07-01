Malaysia’s Securities Commission Plans to Overhaul Crypto Trading Rules By: PANews 2025/07/01 17:02

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Crowdfundinsider, the Securities Commission of Malaysia (SC) has proposed a series of regulatory improvements to strengthen the framework of the Digital Asset Exchange (DAX). The consultation document released on Monday showed that it intends to allow certain digital assets that meet the minimum qualification requirements to be listed on the DAX platform without prior approval from the SC, in order to shorten the listing time, expand supply and enhance the responsibility of exchange operators. The regulator also plans to strengthen the governance and operational control of DAX operators, enforce the isolation of customer assets, and ensure that operational practices match risks. In addition, DAX operators need to meet higher financial thresholds to enhance operational and financial resilience, strengthen platform integrity and enhance market confidence. The SC has invited a wide range of stakeholders, including digital asset issuers, to provide feedback on the document, and the public consultation period will be from June 30 to August 11, 2025.