Bloomberg Analysts See 95% Chance of Solana, Litecoin, XRP ETF Approvals This Year

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/01 14:17
Bloomberg ETF analysts have sharply raised expectations for US approval of spot exchange-traded funds tracking Solana, Litecoin, and XRP, now pegging the odds at 95%.

Key Takeaways:

  • Analysts see a 95% chance of Solana, XRP, and Litecoin ETFs being approved by the SEC this year.
  • A crypto index ETF could gain approval as soon as this week, signaling broader institutional access to altcoins.
  • The first US Solana staking ETF will launch Wednesday, but Ethereum staking ETF approvals remain delayed.

In an X post on June 1, ETF specialists Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart said they see a wave of new crypto ETFs hitting the market in the second half of 2025, lifting previous approval odds from 90% to near certainty for these three altcoins.

The analysts also assigned 95% odds to the approval of an ETF tracking a basket of crypto assets, hinting at broader institutional access to altcoins.

Crypto Index ETF Approval Could Arrive This Week: Bloomberg

While the SEC’s final deadline for decisions on Solana, XRP, and Litecoin ETFs arrives in October, a crypto index ETF could secure approval as soon as this week, the pair noted.

Other altcoins could also see ETF products soon, though with slightly lower odds.

Balchunas and Seyffart forecast 90% approval chances for Dogecoin, Cardano, Polkadot, Hedera, and Avalanche spot ETFs, with SEC decisions expected by year-end.

ETFs proposed by Canary Capital for Sui and Tron faced more uncertainty, with approval odds set at 60% and 50% respectively.

Adding to the momentum, Bloomberg reported Monday that the REX Osprey Solana Staking ETF will officially launch on Wednesday, marking the first US-listed fund to incorporate crypto staking.

The ETF cleared regulatory hurdles after issuers agreed to invest at least 40% of assets in other exchange-traded products, mainly based overseas, to address SEC concerns over its investment company status.

Despite progress on altcoin ETFs, Ethereum staking remains on hold. On Monday, the SEC delayed its decision on whether Bitwise’s proposed spot Ether ETF could include staking, and similarly postponed a decision on the Osprey Bitcoin Trust’s listing and trading plans.

70 Crypto ETFs Waiting Approval

In April, Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas revealed that more than 70 cryptocurrency ETFs are currently awaiting review by the SEC.

The lineup features a broad range of digital assets beyond Bitcoin, including XRP, Litecoin, Solana, Dogecoin, and various crypto derivatives.

According to Balchunas, spot ETF applications for XRP and Solana are among the most popular in the current wave, with 10 institutions applying for XRP-based ETFs and six for Solana.

As reported, digital asset investment funds pulled in $2.7 billion last week, capping an 11-week streak of inflows that now totals $16.9 billion.

The bulk of the inflows came from the United States, accounting for $2.65 billion.

Switzerland and Germany recorded modest additions of $23 million and $19.8 million, respectively, while Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil posted small outflows.

Bitcoin remained the primary magnet for capital, drawing $2.2 billion last week, a commanding 83% of total inflows, while short-Bitcoin products extended their year-to-date outflows to $12 million, signaling broad optimism for Bitcoin’s prospects.

Ethereum followed with $429 million in inflows, boosting its yearly total to $2.9 billion, whereas Solana has attracted just $91 million so far this year, highlighting a significant gap in investor confidence.

