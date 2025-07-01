Trump-linked American Bitcoin raises $220M to purchase Bitcoin and mining rigs

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/01 13:46
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.532-3.94%
Particl
PART$0.2599+8.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.091--%

Eric Trump-backed cryptocurrency company American Bitcoin has raised $220 million from private investors to purchase Bitcoin and expand its digital mining business. 

The news was disclosed in a June 30 filing reviewed by Bloomberg, which revealed that part of the equity sale, worth about $10 million, was transacted directly in Bitcoin (BTC) rather than U.S. dollars. Through the issuance of additional shares to private investors, American Bitcoin was able to raise $220 million for asset accumulation and mining expansion.

The capital raise marks a high-profile entry into the crypto space for the Trump-linked entity and reflects growing institutional confidence in digital asset markets. This comes as political momentum builds in the U.S. for pro-crypto regulation. 

President Donald Trump continues to promote crypto-friendly policies during his administration. His sons, Eric and Donald Jr., have both been involved in multiple blockchain ventures since their father’s time in office.

American Bitcoin was recently formed through a Trump-advised investment bank. As part of its launch, Hut 8 Corp. transferred its mining equipment to the new venture in exchange for an 80% equity stake. Hut 8, which operates mining sites in Alberta, New York, and Texas, plans to take American Bitcoin public via a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining Inc.

Bitcoin mining, central to American Bitcoin’s strategy, involves using specialized equipment to verify transactions on the blockchain in exchange for new BTC rewards. The new capital will be used to scale both Bitcoin purchases and infrastructure to support mining activities at a larger scale.

Hut 8 has also revealed plans to expand into Dubai. The company has filed paperwork with the Dubai International Financial Centre and is assembling a team there, although it said this move is unrelated to the American Bitcoin project.

The capital raise puts American Bitcoin on track to become one of the better-funded mining ventures in the U.S., combining political visibility with an aggressive acquisition strategy. With a public listing in sight, it may soon join the growing number of Bitcoin-focused companies trading on U.S. markets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Giảm Giá Giữa Bất Ổn Về Việc Chính Phủ Đóng Cửa: Công Ty Phân Tích Cho Biết BTC Cần Nắm giữ Mức Này Trong Ngắn Hạn

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Giảm Giá Giữa Bất Ổn Về Việc Chính Phủ Đóng Cửa: Công Ty Phân Tích Cho Biết BTC Cần Nắm giữ Mức Này Trong Ngắn Hạn

Các loại tiền điện tử chính giảm giá cùng với cổ phiếu vào hôm thứ Năm, khi các nhà đầu tư giảm khẩu vị rủi ro trong bối cảnh chính phủ đóng cửa.đọc thêm
XRP
XRP$2.8182-0.72%
Bitcoin
BTC$121,324.96-0.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03043+32.53%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 10:17
Share
Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

Orbler đang hợp tác với StarSphere để kết hợp AI, game và DeFi nhằm trao quyền cho các nhà sáng tạo kiếm tiền từ sự sáng tạo thông qua nền kinh tế kỹ thuật số phi tập trung và thuộc sở hữu của người dùng.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1216-3.18%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001668-2.57%
Octavia
VIA$0.0164+0.61%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 11:00
Share
Coinbase Kích hoạt Staking tại New York khi Rào cản Quy định Sụp đổ

Coinbase Kích hoạt Staking tại New York khi Rào cản Quy định Sụp đổ

Coinbase vừa mở khóa staking token cho hàng triệu người ở New York, báo hiệu sự rõ ràng về quy định ngày càng mở rộng, khả năng tiếp cận của người tiêu dùng tăng lên và đẩy nhanh việc áp dụng tài chính blockchain vào dòng chính trên toàn quốc. Coinbase ra mắt Staking tại New York khi rào cản quy định giảm dần. Động lực quy định ngày càng tăng xung quanh tài sản kỹ thuật số tại Hoa Kỳ tiếp tục định hình lại cách người tiêu dùng tham gia vào mạng blockchain. Tiền mã hóa [...]
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001509+35.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 10:30
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Giảm Giá Giữa Bất Ổn Về Việc Chính Phủ Đóng Cửa: Công Ty Phân Tích Cho Biết BTC Cần Nắm giữ Mức Này Trong Ngắn Hạn

Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

Coinbase Kích hoạt Staking tại New York khi Rào cản Quy định Sụp đổ

HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

Khoản đầu tư 1 tỷ USD của Avalanche & Giao dịch mua của Cá voi ADA không đạt kỳ vọng khi Presale hơn 420 triệu USD của BlockDAG & Quyền truy cập GENESIS vượt trội hơn hẳn