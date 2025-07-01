SEC Delays Decision on 21Shares Spot Dogecoin ETF By: PANews 2025/07/01 13:22

PANews reported on July 1 that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its approval decision on the 21Shares spot Dogecoin ETF. Earlier news, Nasdaq applied to list the 21Shares Dogecoin spot ETF .