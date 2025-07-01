Analysts raise chance of SOL, XRP and LTC ETF approval to 95% By: PANews 2025/07/01 11:40

SOL $220.43 -3.59% ALTCOIN $0.0004029 -8.09% XRP $2.8149 -0.91% LTC $128.72 +7.90%

Crypto ETF summer has arrived with America’s first staked Solana ETP and increased odds for other spot altcoin funds, according to analysts.