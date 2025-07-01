A new wallet purchased 1.08 million Fartcoins at an average price of $1.15, worth about $1.24 million By: PANews 2025/07/01 11:05

SOL $220.81 -3.21% WALLET $0.02406 -1.31%

According to PANews on July 1, according to Lookonchain monitoring, someone created a new wallet and spent 7,980 SOL (about 1.24 million US dollars) to purchase 1.08 million Fartcoins at a price of 1.15 US dollars per coin.