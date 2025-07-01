Trump Official Merchandise Store Now Accepts $TRUMP Coins for Payment By: PANews 2025/07/01 08:36

TRUMP $7.548 -3.82% COM $0.011197 +2.76% NOW $0.00415 -0.47%

PANews reported on July 1 that Trump’s official merchandise stores now support payment with $TRUMP coins, including websites such as GetTrumpFragrances.com, GetTrumpSneakers.com and GetTrumpWatches.com.