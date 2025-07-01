Katana mainnet is officially launched, and a 1 billion KAT token incentive plan is launched

PANews reported on July 1 that the Katana mainnet incubated by Polygon and GSR is now officially launched, with pre-deposits exceeding US$240 million. At the same time, a two-year 1 billion KAT token liquidity mining incentive plan was launched. Users can participate in yield mining and other DeFi activities through the Katana application.

Currently, users can bridge core assets (such as USDC, USDT, AUSD, and ETH) through the Katana beta application, and make deposits, earn income, and manage assets on the platform. Native bridging functions that support assets such as WBTC and WETH will be launched in the next few days. Katana's core economic mechanisms include VaultBridge, on-chain liquidity (CoL), and AUSD, etc., aiming to provide deep liquidity and sustainable income. Early depositors have begun to earn income through the Yearn V3 vault, while enjoying KAT token rewards and additional incentives from Morpho and Sushi.

According to the plan, KAT tokens will be unlocked on February 20, 2026 or earlier, when holders can become vKAT holders by staking KAT and participate in the governance and profit distribution of the liquidity pool.

According to previous news, the Katana chain incubated by Polygon and GSR was officially launched, and Katana will airdrop about 15% of KAT tokens to users .