Crypto Legislation Hits House Floor: High-Stakes Vote on GENIUS, CLARITY Acts Nears

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/01 05:41
MemeCore
M$2.04014-6.05%
Threshold
T$0.01535-0.96%
Union
U$0.002637-55.46%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002532-19.67%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.549-3.62%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.007087-4.83%

The U.S. House of Representatives may vote on two pieces of crypto legislation as soon as next week, a June 29 report from Punchbowl News shows.

Crypto Legislation To See Rare Double Vote By the House

According to the Sunday report, the congressional chamber will host a single procedural vote on both the GENIUS Act and the CLARITY Act as soon as the week of July 7.

Following the procedural vote, each bill will then go on to face its own full vote on the House floor.

Should either piece of crypto legislation pass, it would mark a major step in establishing an overall regulatory framework for digital assets in the U.S.

U.S. Lawmakers Push for New Crypto Rules

News of the stablecoin bill and crypto market structure legislation’s potential advancement comes amid a growing push by U.S. lawmakers to pass clear digital asset guidelines under a new blockchain-friendly White House.

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) spoke with CNBC last week about the importance of Congress advancing both statutes following the GENIUS Act’s passage on the Senate floor earlier this month.

“I hope now that they’re comparing the stablecoin legislation that their Financial Services Committee passed to the GENIUS Act, we can work together to figure out a path forward for both market structure and the GENIUS Act,” Lummis said of the House of Representatives’ work on digital assets last week.

“I’m not saying combine them, but they both need to pass this year,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) vowed to finalize crypto market structure legislation by September 30 of this year in a fireside chat on Capitol Hill featuring fellow Senator Cynthia Lummis and the head of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets of the White House, Bo Hines.

“We are committed to getting market structure done by the end of September,” Hines said in a June 26 X post. “Period.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Giảm Giá Giữa Bất Ổn Về Việc Chính Phủ Đóng Cửa: Công Ty Phân Tích Cho Biết BTC Cần Nắm giữ Mức Này Trong Ngắn Hạn

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Giảm Giá Giữa Bất Ổn Về Việc Chính Phủ Đóng Cửa: Công Ty Phân Tích Cho Biết BTC Cần Nắm giữ Mức Này Trong Ngắn Hạn

Các loại tiền điện tử chính giảm giá cùng với cổ phiếu vào hôm thứ Năm, khi các nhà đầu tư giảm khẩu vị rủi ro trong bối cảnh chính phủ đóng cửa.đọc thêm
XRP
XRP$2.8144-0.59%
Bitcoin
BTC$121,225.87-0.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03067+32.77%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 10:17
Share
Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

Orbler đang hợp tác với StarSphere để kết hợp AI, game và DeFi nhằm trao quyền cho các nhà sáng tạo kiếm tiền từ sự sáng tạo thông qua nền kinh tế kỹ thuật số phi tập trung và thuộc sở hữu của người dùng.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1215-3.18%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001667-3.30%
Octavia
VIA$0.0163-1.21%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 11:00
Share
ETF Dogecoin Sẽ Đi Vào Hoạt Động Hôm Nay

ETF Dogecoin Sẽ Đi Vào Hoạt Động Hôm Nay

Bài đăng Dogecoin ETF Sẵn sàng Giao Dịch Hôm nay xuất hiện trên BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin 18 Tháng 9 2025 | 09:35 Thị trường Mỹ sắp chứng kiến một khoảnh khắc đầu tiên trong lịch sử đầu tư tiền điện tử. Bắt đầu từ ngày 18 tháng 9, các nhà đầu tư dự kiến sẽ có thể mua các quỹ giao dịch trao đổi (ETF) liên kết trực tiếp với XRP và Dogecoin, đưa hai tài sản kỹ thuật số được nhận diện rộng rãi nhất vào các Tài khoản trung gian chính thống. Các sản phẩm — REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) và REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) — được ra mắt thông qua quan hệ đối tác giữa REX Shares và Osprey Funds. Đây đánh dấu lần đầu tiên tiếp cận spot XRP và spot DOGE sẽ có sẵn dưới hình thức ETF cho các nhà giao dịch Mỹ, một bước đi mà các nhà phân tích mô tả là lịch sử đối với không gian tài sản kỹ thuật số rộng lớn hơn. Các tiếng nói trong ngành nhanh chóng nhấn mạnh tầm quan trọng của việc ra mắt này. Chủ tịch ETF Store Nate Geraci lưu ý rằng việc ra mắt không chỉ giới thiệu ETF Dogecoin đầu tiên mà còn cuối cùng cung cấp quyền tiếp cận spot XRP cho các nhà đầu tư truyền thống. Các nhà phân tích ETF của Bloomberg Eric Balchunas và James Seyffart xác nhận rằng giao dịch sẽ bắt đầu vào ngày 18 tháng 9, sau một sự chậm trễ ngắn so với lịch trình ban đầu. Cả hai ETF đều được đặt dưới một bản cáo bạch duy nhất cũng bao gồm các quỹ dự kiến cho TRUMP và BONK, mặc dù những lần ra mắt đó vẫn chưa nhận được ngày xác nhận. Bằng cách đóng gói các token này trong cấu trúc ETF, các nhà đầu tư sẽ không còn cần phải điều hướng qua các sàn giao dịch tiền điện tử hoặc ví để tiếp cận — thay vào đó, việc tiếp cận sẽ đơn giản như mua cổ phần thông qua Tài khoản trung gian. Sự xuất hiện của các sản phẩm này có thể tạo tiền đề cho làn sóng ETF mới dựa trên altcoin, mở rộng bối cảnh vượt ra ngoài Bitcoin và Ethereum và mở cửa cho việc áp dụng chính thống các token phổ biến khác. Tác giả Alexander Zdravkov là người luôn tìm kiếm logic đằng sau mọi thứ. Anh thông thạo tiếng Đức và có hơn 3 năm kinh nghiệm trong không gian tiền điện tử, nơi anh khéo léo xác định những...
Union
U$0.010094+4.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.542-3.76%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013674+1.56%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 14:38
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Giảm Giá Giữa Bất Ổn Về Việc Chính Phủ Đóng Cửa: Công Ty Phân Tích Cho Biết BTC Cần Nắm giữ Mức Này Trong Ngắn Hạn

Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

ETF Dogecoin Sẽ Đi Vào Hoạt Động Hôm Nay

Coinbase Kích hoạt Staking tại New York khi Rào cản Quy định Sụp đổ

HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD