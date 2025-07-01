Top 3 memecoins: Investors could turn $100 into $10,000 with these tokens

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/01 00:01
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.0010827-0.02%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
The Arena
ARENA$0.006507-1.42%
Solayer
LAYER$0.3932-1.74%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.003545+1.72%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

LILPEPE enters the memecoin arena with a viral presale, Layer 2 utility, and investor buzz that could turn $100 into $10,000.

Table of Contents

  • Possible way to turn $100 into $10,000
  • Best 3 memecoins that are picking up quickly
  • Viral tokens better than SHIB

In the rapidly evolving industry of memecoins, LILPEPE appears as a new and powerful player. With a next-gen Layer 2 blockchain under its belt, the project provides scalability, low gas fees, and actual community-run governance, something lacking in most previous meme projects.

The LILPEPE presale launched on June 10. The project started the disposal of 26.5% of the overall supply of 100 billion tokens during the early sale. Its tiered pricing structure allows people to get an early strategic edge over those who wait longer for the project to list in major CEXs, anticipated after the presale.

Possible way to turn $100 into $10,000

The presale of LILPEPE is an excellent opportunity to gain high upside potential. According to preliminary estimations, the token will grow 5x-10x in a few weeks upon CEX listing, and its monthly goals indicate possible doubling to $0.005 and higher. This is because of community hype and social virality in the market.

Investing as little as $100 on the presale might bring in a huge amount of tokens at reduced prices. When the listings and demand push the price higher, the same investment may cost between $1,000 and $10,000, depending on when and on what tier it will be made.

Best 3 memecoins that are picking up quickly

The market of memecoins is not deprived of excitement, yet Dogecoin (DOGE), Pepe (PEPE), and LILPEPE are the constant leaders on the list of trends in 2025. Although DOGE has been the king of the meme parties already, it is gaining momentum once again. The technical charts indicate that it is at $0.16 with a breakout to $0.20-$0.25 expected in the next few weeks.

PEPE on the contrary has already demonstrated its power. After an Elliott Wave distribution, it has just reached the low of $0.00000095 recently and it is gathering momentum to hit a new monthly peak above $0.000002.

The upcoming new entry grabbing the attention of the market is LILPEPE. This project does not rely on the same old meme hype, but is riding on new Layer 2 infrastructure. Although DOGE and PEPE are more dependent on brand power, LILPEPE is mixing the community energies with scalable utility. 

It has a roadmap entailing 13.5 percent staking and community reward, 30 percent long-term development and 10 percent liquidity. With the presale opening, analysts believe that LILPEPE will enter the top tier of the sphere in a few weeks, as its low entry price and a strong viral factor will drive this process forward.

Viral tokens better than SHIB

What was once the most powerful meme token, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is starting to slip. SHIB currently still trades sideways at the price of around $0.00001163 and the pace of the coin has dropped tremendously as a good part of the community has switched to faster and new projects. 

Instead, LILPEPE is gaining investors not only due to meme energy but also with its roadmap and structure. The post-presale CEX listings may serve as a rocket to enormous publicity. Social media is abuzz with the free token giveaway campaign worth $777k in LILPEPE.

Add to that the marketing budget (10 % of the total supply) and the active incentive on DEX market-making and liquidity, and LILPEPE becomes more than a fad, it is the next trend. Supported by the active community-led mechanics and the growing ecosystem, this token inspired by frogs has a simple way ahead to jump over SHIB in the next month.

To learn more about Little PEPE, visit the website.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Giảm Giá Giữa Bất Ổn Về Việc Chính Phủ Đóng Cửa: Công Ty Phân Tích Cho Biết BTC Cần Nắm giữ Mức Này Trong Ngắn Hạn

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Giảm Giá Giữa Bất Ổn Về Việc Chính Phủ Đóng Cửa: Công Ty Phân Tích Cho Biết BTC Cần Nắm giữ Mức Này Trong Ngắn Hạn

Các loại tiền điện tử chính giảm giá cùng với cổ phiếu vào hôm thứ Năm, khi các nhà đầu tư giảm khẩu vị rủi ro trong bối cảnh chính phủ đóng cửa.đọc thêm
XRP
XRP$2.8144-0.59%
Bitcoin
BTC$121,225.87-0.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03067+32.77%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 10:17
Share
Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

Orbler đang hợp tác với StarSphere để kết hợp AI, game và DeFi nhằm trao quyền cho các nhà sáng tạo kiếm tiền từ sự sáng tạo thông qua nền kinh tế kỹ thuật số phi tập trung và thuộc sở hữu của người dùng.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1215-3.18%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001667-3.30%
Octavia
VIA$0.0163-1.21%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 11:00
Share
ETF Dogecoin Sẽ Đi Vào Hoạt Động Hôm Nay

ETF Dogecoin Sẽ Đi Vào Hoạt Động Hôm Nay

Bài đăng Dogecoin ETF Sẵn sàng Giao Dịch Hôm nay xuất hiện trên BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin 18 Tháng 9 2025 | 09:35 Thị trường Mỹ sắp chứng kiến một khoảnh khắc đầu tiên trong lịch sử đầu tư tiền điện tử. Bắt đầu từ ngày 18 tháng 9, các nhà đầu tư dự kiến sẽ có thể mua các quỹ giao dịch trao đổi (ETF) liên kết trực tiếp với XRP và Dogecoin, đưa hai tài sản kỹ thuật số được nhận diện rộng rãi nhất vào các Tài khoản trung gian chính thống. Các sản phẩm — REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) và REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) — được ra mắt thông qua quan hệ đối tác giữa REX Shares và Osprey Funds. Đây đánh dấu lần đầu tiên tiếp cận spot XRP và spot DOGE sẽ có sẵn dưới hình thức ETF cho các nhà giao dịch Mỹ, một bước đi mà các nhà phân tích mô tả là lịch sử đối với không gian tài sản kỹ thuật số rộng lớn hơn. Các tiếng nói trong ngành nhanh chóng nhấn mạnh tầm quan trọng của việc ra mắt này. Chủ tịch ETF Store Nate Geraci lưu ý rằng việc ra mắt không chỉ giới thiệu ETF Dogecoin đầu tiên mà còn cuối cùng cung cấp quyền tiếp cận spot XRP cho các nhà đầu tư truyền thống. Các nhà phân tích ETF của Bloomberg Eric Balchunas và James Seyffart xác nhận rằng giao dịch sẽ bắt đầu vào ngày 18 tháng 9, sau một sự chậm trễ ngắn so với lịch trình ban đầu. Cả hai ETF đều được đặt dưới một bản cáo bạch duy nhất cũng bao gồm các quỹ dự kiến cho TRUMP và BONK, mặc dù những lần ra mắt đó vẫn chưa nhận được ngày xác nhận. Bằng cách đóng gói các token này trong cấu trúc ETF, các nhà đầu tư sẽ không còn cần phải điều hướng qua các sàn giao dịch tiền điện tử hoặc ví để tiếp cận — thay vào đó, việc tiếp cận sẽ đơn giản như mua cổ phần thông qua Tài khoản trung gian. Sự xuất hiện của các sản phẩm này có thể tạo tiền đề cho làn sóng ETF mới dựa trên altcoin, mở rộng bối cảnh vượt ra ngoài Bitcoin và Ethereum và mở cửa cho việc áp dụng chính thống các token phổ biến khác. Tác giả Alexander Zdravkov là người luôn tìm kiếm logic đằng sau mọi thứ. Anh thông thạo tiếng Đức và có hơn 3 năm kinh nghiệm trong không gian tiền điện tử, nơi anh khéo léo xác định những...
Union
U$0.010094+4.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.542-3.76%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013674+1.56%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 14:38
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Giảm Giá Giữa Bất Ổn Về Việc Chính Phủ Đóng Cửa: Công Ty Phân Tích Cho Biết BTC Cần Nắm giữ Mức Này Trong Ngắn Hạn

Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

ETF Dogecoin Sẽ Đi Vào Hoạt Động Hôm Nay

Coinbase Kích hoạt Staking tại New York khi Rào cản Quy định Sụp đổ

HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD