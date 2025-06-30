South Korea's IBK Corporate Bank and Shinhan Financial have both applied for Korean won stablecoin trademarks By: PANews 2025/06/30 22:52

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Seoul Economy, South Korea's IBK Corporate Bank and Shinhan Financial Holdings have applied for Korean won stablecoin trademarks and joined the competition for the issuance of Korean won stablecoins. IBK Corporate Bank applied for 10 trademark rights including "IBKKRW", "IBKRW" and "ONEIBK" on the 27th. These trademarks are intended to be used in the fields of "stablecoin electronic transfer business" and "blockchain-based digital financial asset management business". Shinhan Financial Holdings also applied for 21 stablecoin-related trademarks including "KRWSHB", "SFGKRW" and "SHKRW" on the 26th. The application projects include "cryptocurrency financial transaction business" and "cryptocurrency intermediary business".