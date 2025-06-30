XRP news: Ripple XRPL EVM Sidechain goes live, bringing XRP to Ethereum dApps

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/30 22:17
Ripple’s EVM-compatible sidechain launched, integrating Ethereum dApps and smart contracts with XRP.

Ripple (XRP) is making a major move toward blockchain interoperability. On Monday, June 30, XRP Ledger, in collaboration with Peersyst, launched its long-anticipated Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible sidechain. The new chain allows XRP to interact with Ethereum decentralized applications, while using XRP as gas.

The integration aims to bring XRP into the heart of Ethereum’s (ETH) DeFi ecosystem. It will also benefit from cheaper transactions and faster speeds compared to Ethereum, making it particularly suited for high-volume dApps.

According to David Schwartz, CTO of Ripple and Co-creator of the XRP Ledger, the sidechain enables developers to build applications compatible with both Ethereum and the XRP Ledger. dApps can now access the strengths of both ecosystems while leveraging XRP’s efficiency.

XRP hopes to tap into institutional use cases

The XRPL EVM sidechain is connected to the main XRP Ledger via the Axelar bridge. This cross-chain infrastructure enables seamless interoperability, which Ripple hopes will attract institutional and enterprise use cases.

