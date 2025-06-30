Ethereum price outlook: ETH faces heavy volume wall range, rotation likley

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/30 21:12
Ethereum has rallied into a major confluence zone near $2,550, where multiple high time frame indicators and technical resistances converge. With declining volume and previous range behavior suggesting exhaustion, this zone is critical for the next directional move.

After bouncing from an oversold condition, Ethereum (ETH) has retraced into a region packed with resistance, the same zone that previously capped price action for over 40 days. This region includes the point of control from the prior range, high time frame resistance, VWAP resistance, and a golden Fibonacci retracement, all pointing to a likely rejection unless volume surges.

Key technical points

  • Major Resistance at $2,550: Includes high time frame SR, 0.618 Fibonacci level, and range point of control.
  • Volume Profile Shows Weak Demand: No decisive volume influx has accompanied the current rally into resistance.
  • Range Formation Likely: Structure between $2,550 resistance and $2,220 support could continue for weeks.
Ethereum previously rotated within a 43-day range defined by Value Area High (VAH) and Value Area Low (VAL). Price recently swept the lows of this structure and bounced aggressively, forming a potential oversold relief rally. However, this bounce has landed squarely into the point of control (POC) of the old range, a zone that represents the heaviest volume concentration and often acts as stiff resistance.

Adding further weight to this region, the VWAP anchored from the prior swing high intersects here, along with the 0.618 Fibonacci golden pocket, all clustering around the $2,550 level. This convergence of technical indicators significantly increases the chance of a bearish rejection unless a high-volume breakout occurs.

Volume remains muted, which is a concern for bulls. A low-volume push into multi-layered resistance usually results in rejection, and right now, the absence of aggressive demand supports that expectation. If Ethereum fails to break and hold above the $2,550 level, it’s likely to mark a lower high and begin rotating back toward the $2,220 support.

Such a rejection would solidify a new range between $2,550 and $2,220, echoing the previous rotational behavior that lasted more than 40 days. Until volume decisively breaks above $2,550, Ethereum is likely to remain stuck within this structure.

What to expect in the coming price action

Ethereum is at a key inflection point. As long as price remains below the $2,550 resistance zone, expect rotational behavior between $2,220 and $2,550 to persist. A rejection here would confirm a lower high and extend the consolidation.

However, a breakout backed by strong volume could shift the narrative quickly and set the stage for a trend continuation.



