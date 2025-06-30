BNB Chain Foundation spent 150,000 USDT to buy CAKE, LISTA, JANITOR and IDOL By: PANews 2025/06/30 20:55

BNB $1,265.89 -3.76% CAKE $3.698 -8.91% IDOL $0.03809 +1.73% JUNE $0.091 --% LISTA $0.41275 -18.33%

PANews reported on June 30 that BNB Chain disclosed on the X platform that about 3 hours ago, the BNB Chain Foundation address spent a total of 150,000 USDT to buy BNB Chain ecological tokens, specifically: 25,000 USDT was spent to buy 22,611 JANITOR at an average price of $1.1056; 25,000 USDT was spent to buy 1,575,733 IDOL at an average price of $0.01586; 50,000 USDT was spent to buy 21,365 CAKE at an average price of $2.34; 50,000 USDT was spent to buy 208,396 LISTA at an average price of $0.239.