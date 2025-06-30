AguilaTrades, a giant whale, closed its 500 BTC position 2 minutes ago and lost $17,700 By: PANews 2025/06/30 19:10

PANews reported on June 30 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the giant whale AguilaTrades closed its position of 500 BTC 2 minutes ago and lost $17,700. He currently still holds 500.85 BTC (worth $53.93 million), with an opening price of $107,613.1 and a liquidation price of $124,580, resulting in a floating loss of $30,000.