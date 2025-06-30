Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 15.41 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to approximately 73.73 bitcoins By: PANews 2025/06/30 19:14

PANews reported on June 30 that according to an official announcement, Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), a UK-based listed blockchain company, announced that it had increased its holdings of 15.4147 bitcoins through its Gibraltar subsidiary Forza Gibraltar for £1.22 million, with an average price of about £79,145.23 per bitcoin. After this increase, the company's total bitcoin reserves reached 73.7304, with a total value of about £5.79 million (US$7.93 million).