BNB Chain officially completes Maxwell hard fork upgrade By: PANews 2025/06/30 17:46

BNB $1,266.41 -3.70% JUNE $0.091 --% BLOCK $0.01984 -8.36%

PANews reported on June 30 that BNB Chain officially announced that the Maxwell hard fork upgrade has been successfully completed. After this upgrade, the BNB Chain network block time was shortened to 0.75 seconds, and the final transaction confirmation time was accelerated to 1.875 seconds, significantly improving network performance and user experience.