Maxwell hardfork goes live on BNB Chain mainnet — Here’s what you should know

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/30 12:47
Binance Coin
BNB$1,267.42-3.54%
SphereX
HERE$0.00023-4.16%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.091--%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01981-8.58%

BNB Chain is set to launch its most aggressive speed upgrade yet.

To increase transaction throughput, improve validator performance, and enhance responsiveness, the network will implement the Maxwell hardfork on the mainnet on June 30. This will reduce block times from 1.5 seconds to just 0.75 seconds. 

Three proposals, BEP-524, BEP-563, and BEP-564, are driving the upgrade. Each focuses on important aspects of network performance. BEP-524 cuts block intervals in half, allowing decentralized applications to have lower latency and faster transaction confirmations.

BEP-563 enhances validator messages to reduce missed votes or sync delays under more stringent block cycles. Through the use of more sophisticated block-fetching logic to boost syncing efficiency, BEP-564 enhances node-to-node communication.

All of these improvements demonstrate how BNB (BNB) Chain is constantly working to improve user experience and increase throughput, especially in high-demand areas like decentralized finance, GameFi, and NFT trading.

The shift to sub-second blocks follows the April Lorentz hardfork, which reduced block times from 3 seconds to 1.5 seconds. Maxwell goes beyond optimization by aiming to improve real-time user experience, accelerate dApp interactions, and preserve node operator and validator performance in the face of increasing network demand.

“Maxwell is more than just a speed boost. It’s a foundational upgrade for a faster, more reliable BNB Chain,” developers wrote in a May 22 statement previewing the launch.

The upgrade also modifies several consensus parameters. Epoch length has doubled from 500 to 1000, while each validator’s turn length increases to 16 blocks, still just 12 seconds under the new timing. Fast finality can now be reached in under 2 seconds. 

These changes are intended to maintain block stability and validator coordination despite the higher throughput. The maximum extractable value ecosystem is also affected. To stay competitive in the compressed timing environment, arbitrage searchers and MEV builders will need to modify their strategies as each block will be less than 1 second.

At press time, BNB is trading at $654, up 1% on the day. Daily trading volume is up 28%, indicating rising spot market activity. According to Coinglass data, derivatives volume surged 57.5% to $318.5 million in the past 24 hours, reflecting heightened speculative activity as the upgrade is rolled out.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Các Thượng nghị sĩ Đảng Dân chủ đã đưa ra quy định mới về DeFi

Các Thượng nghị sĩ Đảng Dân chủ đã đưa ra quy định mới về DeFi

Các Thượng nghị sĩ Đảng Dân chủ đã đưa ra quy định mới về DeFi, điều này đã gây ra nhiều chỉ trích đáng kể.
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002186-1.44%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001656-5.42%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 13:30
Share
Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard đang đàm phán để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK

Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard đang đàm phán để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK

Coinbase và Mastercard đang trong các cuộc đàm phán Chế độ nâng cao để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK trong một thương vụ được định giá lên đến 2,5 tỷ đô la. Công ty khởi nghiệp Stablecoin BVNK hiện đang là tâm điểm của một cuộc chiến mua lại lớn. Theo báo cáo, Coinbase và Mastercard đang trong các cuộc đàm phán Chế độ nâng cao để mua lại công ty. Thương vụ có thể trị giá từ 1,5 tỷ đến 2,5 tỷ đô la. Coinbase [...] Bài viết Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard trong Cuộc Đàm phán Mua lại Công ty Stablecoin BVNK xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Live Bitcoin News.
Startup
STARTUP$0.003841-14.16%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00416-0.23%
Major
MAJOR$0.11684-2.31%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 13:07
Share
zkLink và Revox định hình lại DeFi thông qua ZK Rollups và AI Agent giao dịch

zkLink và Revox định hình lại DeFi thông qua ZK Rollups và AI Agent giao dịch

Quan hệ đối tác tập trung vào việc đẩy nhanh giao dịch hoàn toàn tự động, nhanh chóng và thông minh trong lĩnh vực DeFi (Decentralized Finance) với công nghệ ZK Rollup và các đại lý giao dịch hỗ trợ bởi AI.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001656-5.42%
Octavia
VIA$0.0163+3.16%
ZKsync
ZK$0.05591+1.34%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Các Thượng nghị sĩ Đảng Dân chủ đã đưa ra quy định mới về DeFi

Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard đang đàm phán để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK

zkLink và Revox định hình lại DeFi thông qua ZK Rollups và AI Agent giao dịch

Kho bạc Solana Helius nhắm đến 5% của SOL, hướng tới niêm yết tại Hồng Kông

BitMine bổ sung ETH trị giá 104 triệu đô la vào kho bạc của mình: dữ liệu on-chain