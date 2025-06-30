Animoca Brands President: Priority will be given to listing in Hong Kong

PANews reported on June 30 that according to a report by East Net, Animoca Brands President Ouyang Qijun said that the group has been looking for opportunities to re-list since delisting in Australia. The new round of virtual asset institutional IPOs in the United States has attracted much attention, but as a Hong Kong company, it will also give priority to raising funds in the local market. The specific timing and location of listing still depends on the market environment and the matching of potential investors. He emphasized that there is no final decision yet. He believes that Hong Kong, as the company's headquarters, is attractive for its stable regulatory environment and financial center status, and believes that the current regulatory environment for the Web3 market has provided favorable conditions for the development of the group.

Animoca Brands has always focused on game development, and its metaverse game "The Sandbox" was once very popular. Ouyang Qijun emphasized that the group continues to view the game business as a long-term growth point, especially the concept of virtual asset ownership, and expects that different new games will attract more players to participate.