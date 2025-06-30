Iran’s Nobitex Starts Recovery Efforts After $90M Exploit

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/30 12:25
Moonveil
MORE$0.03081-33.13%
Wrapped REACT
REACT$0.11118-15.12%
Propy
PRO$0.7244+2.04%

Iran’s largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, has begun restoring user access to wallets after suffering a major cyberattack that drained over $90m in assets earlier this month.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Tehran-based platform said that wallet access was being reactivated in phases, beginning with verified users and spot wallets.

Other wallet types will follow, contingent on the completion of identity checks. Nobitex urged users to complete verification promptly and noted that wallet balances would become visible once all security and data accuracy checks were finalized.

“We are working to resume withdrawal, deposit, and trading services for verified users with minimal delay,” the company said. It warned that the timeline may shift depending on technical conditions and additional security requirements.

Users Risk Losing Funds if Deposits Are Sent to Outdated Wallets, Nobitex Says

The company also advised users not to deposit funds to previously issued wallet addresses, which are now invalid due to a full system migration.

Any transfers to the old addresses could result in permanent fund loss. Users relying on automated systems such as mining rigs or saved withdrawal configurations were told to update their details or wait for new personal addresses to be issued.

The platform’s gradual reboot follows a highly disruptive breach earlier this month. The cyberattack prompted Iran’s central bank to intervene.

Authorities React to Hack With Curbs on Operating Hours for Domestic Exchanges

Authorities have since ordered all domestic crypto exchanges to limit operations between 10am and 8pm. This measure aims to strengthen security and reduce the risk of after-hours attacks.

Meanwhile, the pro-Israel hacking group Predatory Sparrow, also known as Gonjeshke Darande, claimed responsibility for the breach. The incident marks yet another escalation in cyberwarfare involving state-linked actors in the region.

Nobitex handles the bulk of Iran’s crypto trades. It plays a key role in the country’s expanding digital asset ecosystem.

However, the recent breach has shaken user confidence. It has also raised concerns about the strength of Iran’s broader financial infrastructure, especially as cyber threats grow more sophisticated.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Các Thượng nghị sĩ Đảng Dân chủ đã đưa ra quy định mới về DeFi

Các Thượng nghị sĩ Đảng Dân chủ đã đưa ra quy định mới về DeFi

Các Thượng nghị sĩ Đảng Dân chủ đã đưa ra quy định mới về DeFi, điều này đã gây ra nhiều chỉ trích đáng kể.
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002186-1.44%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001656-5.42%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 13:30
Share
Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard đang đàm phán để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK

Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard đang đàm phán để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK

Coinbase và Mastercard đang trong các cuộc đàm phán Chế độ nâng cao để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK trong một thương vụ được định giá lên đến 2,5 tỷ đô la. Công ty khởi nghiệp Stablecoin BVNK hiện đang là tâm điểm của một cuộc chiến mua lại lớn. Theo báo cáo, Coinbase và Mastercard đang trong các cuộc đàm phán Chế độ nâng cao để mua lại công ty. Thương vụ có thể trị giá từ 1,5 tỷ đến 2,5 tỷ đô la. Coinbase [...] Bài viết Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard trong Cuộc Đàm phán Mua lại Công ty Stablecoin BVNK xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Live Bitcoin News.
Startup
STARTUP$0.003841-14.16%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00416-0.23%
Major
MAJOR$0.11684-2.31%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 13:07
Share
zkLink và Revox định hình lại DeFi thông qua ZK Rollups và AI Agent giao dịch

zkLink và Revox định hình lại DeFi thông qua ZK Rollups và AI Agent giao dịch

Quan hệ đối tác tập trung vào việc đẩy nhanh giao dịch hoàn toàn tự động, nhanh chóng và thông minh trong lĩnh vực DeFi (Decentralized Finance) với công nghệ ZK Rollup và các đại lý giao dịch hỗ trợ bởi AI.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001656-5.42%
Octavia
VIA$0.0163+3.16%
ZKsync
ZK$0.05591+1.34%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Các Thượng nghị sĩ Đảng Dân chủ đã đưa ra quy định mới về DeFi

Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard đang đàm phán để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK

zkLink và Revox định hình lại DeFi thông qua ZK Rollups và AI Agent giao dịch

Kho bạc Solana Helius nhắm đến 5% của SOL, hướng tới niêm yết tại Hồng Kông

BitMine bổ sung ETH trị giá 104 triệu đô la vào kho bạc của mình: dữ liệu on-chain