The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad": Even if you can only afford one satoshi of Bitcoin today, you will regret buying less in five years
2025/06/30

PANews reported on June 30 that Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, once again expressed his optimism for Bitcoin in an article on the X platform. He said: "I came into contact with Bitcoin very late. I waited too long... Maybe this is a good thing. I waited because I didn't understand today's modern currency. So I bought my first Bitcoin at $6,000 per coin. It was too expensive. Today, I really wish I had bought more at $6,000. Today, the price of Bitcoin is $107,000 per coin. The voice of "too expensive" sounded in my mind again, but I continued to buy. Even if you can only afford one satoshi of Bitcoin today, I believe that in five years you will say: I wish I had bought more at that time."