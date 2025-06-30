"Insider Brother" sold 8,000 ETH and 280 BTC an hour ago, losing $1.011 million

PANews reported on June 30 that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, “Insider Brother” sold 8,000 ETH and 280 BTC (a total of $50.55 million) an hour ago, with a loss of $1.011 million. The current position is:
- BTC 40x short position: 1,120 BTC, worth $121 million, opening price $106,808
- ETH 25x short position: 32,000 ETH, worth $80.34 million, opening price $2,454.91
