OpenAI reaches custom AI partnership agreements with the U.S. Department of Defense, Indian government, and Grab By: PANews 2025/06/29 21:09

U $0.002282 -58.32% AI $0.1201 -3.22% JUNE $0.091 --%

PANews reported on June 29 that according to The Information, OpenAI has reached customized artificial intelligence cooperation agreements with the US Department of Defense, the Indian government, and Grab. It is reported that OpenAI has borrowed the practices of many software companies, providing internal researchers and software engineers to customize artificial intelligence for customers, and adding personnel and resources to similar consulting services. Its engineers will guide customers through a process called "fine-tuning."