Today's Fear and Greed Index is 68, and market sentiment is still in a greedy state By: PANews 2025/06/29 16:50

INDEX $1.021 -1.92% ROSE $0.02685 +5.54% JUNE $0.091 --%

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Alternative data, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index rose to 68 today, compared to 65 yesterday, and market sentiment is still in a "greedy" state. Note: The panic index threshold is 0-100, including indicators: volatility (25%) + market trading volume (25%) + social media heat (15%) + market research (15%) + Bitcoin’s proportion in the entire market (10%) + Google hot word analysis (10%).