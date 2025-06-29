‘All systems go’ for Solana staking ETF to launch any moment: Analyst By: PANews 2025/06/29 11:43

READY $0.049977 -7.86% REX $0.004908 -17.80% NOW $0.00416 --%

ETF analyst Eric Balchunas says REX Shares’ latest Solana staking ETF filing with the SEC suggests the product is ready launch any day now.