Anthony Pompliano plots $750m Bitcoin buy via SPAC merger: report

2025/06/13 21:57
Anthony Pompliano, one of crypto’s most recognizable names, is reportedly preparing to take the helm of a new public company with a singular mission: buying Bitcoin.

Pompliano, known for his influential podcast and massive following on X, is expected to become CEO of ProCapBTC, a new entity planning to raise $750 million to purchase Bitcoin (BTC) directly. 

The company aims to go public through a merger with Columbus Circle Capital 1, a special purpose acquisition company backed by investment firm Cohen & Company, according to Financial Times reporting. 

The deal would mark one of the largest recent crypto-focused capital raises and is part of a broader resurgence of interest in digital assets in public markets. According to people familiar with the talks, ProCapBTC would seek $500 million in equity and $250 million in convertible debt as part of the merger.

If finalized, the move would position the company as a major institutional Bitcoin buyer, following in the footsteps of MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor and Japan’s Metaplanet.

Pompliano’s Bitcoin initiative 

Columbus Circle Capital 1 raised $250 million in a May IPO and was created to identify merger targets in sectors like fintech, digital assets, and AI. Cohen & Company, a New York-based boutique investment bank, sponsors the SPAC.

Pompliano is no stranger to dealmaking. Earlier this year, he raised $220 million for a separate blank-check vehicle not involved in this initiative.

The ProCapBTC deal is still under negotiation, and sources say an announcement could come as soon as next week.

The push aligns with a wave of crypto activity that has picked up in recent months amid speculation that digital assets will play a larger role in U.S. economic policy under a second Trump administration.

