A whale bought 3,810 ETH through FalconX, worth $9.64 million PANews 2025/06/13 21:15

ETH $2 449,6 -0,30% LENS $0,002844 -17,32%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, an address purchased approximately 3,810 ETH through the institutional trading platform FalconX, with a total value of US$9.64 million.