Musk: AI and robotics will lead to economic surplus and massive growth within 10 years By: PANews 2025/06/28 22:21

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Jinshi, Musk said: I do think that artificial intelligence and robotics will lead to economic surplus and massive growth within 10 years.