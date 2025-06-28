Crypto scammer gets 8 years for $40M eEmpowerCoin, ECoinPlus scams

By: PANews
2025/06/28 14:36

Crypto scammer gets 8 years for $40M eEmpowerCoin, ECoinPlus scams

Dwayne Golden sentenced to nearly eight years for defrauding investors in EmpowerCoin, ECoinPlus, and Jet-Coin schemes totaling over $40 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

