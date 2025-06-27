Pump Fun launches version 2.0, adding new features such as one-click follow-up investment By: PANews 2025/06/27 23:59

FUN $0.008545 -1.46% TAP $0.441 -8.12% PUMP $0.005393 -6.30% JUNE $0.091 --% APE $0.571 +1.31%

PANews reported on June 27 that Pump Fun 2.0 has been released, adding new features such as " mover feed " dynamic list and " tap-to-ape " one-click buying, enabling extremely fast operation across any mobile application, and a news section to display the most popular currencies in the ecosystem. Users can download and experience it on iOS and Android platforms. It is worth noting that the app is not yet available to British users.