BTC×DOGE Cloud Mining: Opening a New Era of Passive Income

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/27 22:53
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$585.5+1.36%
Solana
SOL$218.47-3.53%
Bitcoin
BTC$121,251.82-0.64%
GET
GET$0.004171-0.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02985-40.86%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.14465+8.20%
DOGE
DOGE$0.24804-0.02%
ERA
ERA$0.4993-2.63%

BlockchainCloudMining, a leading cloud mining platform founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, today shared insights on how cloud crypto mining can help investors earn passive income without incurring the costs associated with traditional mining.

BlockchainCloudMining has deployed more than 50 large-scale mining data centers in multiple countries around the world, relying on renewable energy such as solar and wind power to carry out clean energy cloud mining business, which has also significantly reduced mining costs. The company serves more than 2.8 million users in 190 countries and regions.

Advantages of Cloud Mining

Traditional mining requires a large investment in high-performance hardware and other resources, and users need to spend thousands of dollars to start mining, which is difficult for ordinary investors to accept. In contrast, cloud mining allows users to rent computing power from providers without a large amount of upfront investment, making it easier for individual users to participate in cryptocurrency mining without financial pressure. The advantages of cloud mining include:

Accessibility: People around the world can access cloud mining services through the Internet.

Cost-effectiveness: No hardware equipment needs to be purchased, and no electricity bills need to be paid.

Technical expertise: No need to assemble equipment, optimize its performance, or solve technical problems.

Scalability: Flexible contract plans, choose according to your own financial budget.

Energy efficiency: Use renewable clean energy as mining power to protect the environment.

Quick income: The income will be settled within 24 hours after the contract takes effect, and the principal will be returned when the contract expires.

How to Experience BlockchainCloudMining Now

Step 1: Create an account and get a $12 bonus immediately

The registration process of BlockchainCloudMining is very simple. You only need an email address to create an account. After registration, you can participate in cloud mining for free, and you can also get a $0.6 bonus for daily check-in.

Step 2: Activate your account and choose a contract

Choose a mining contract that suits your budget and goals. BlockchainCloudMining offers a variety of contracts covering different terms and benefits. Whether you are a novice or an experienced investor, the platform can meet your needs.

For more information on new contracts, please visit the official website.

Step 3: Activate your account and wait for your income to arrive

As mining activities progress, profits will begin to accumulate in your account. You can track your mining progress through the platform dashboard and withdraw your earnings when you are ready.

Benefits of BlockchainCloudMining

Global accessibility: People around the world can access cloud mining services through the Internet, eliminating geographical barriers.

Intuitive, simple interface: The platform’s user-friendly interface ensures that even cryptocurrency novices can easily navigate.

Professional and experienced team: Provide a 24/7 online manual customer service team to ensure that users can solve problems in a timely manner.

Own cutting-edge equipment: Use mining equipment provided by top mining machine manufacturers such as Bitmain, Shenma Mining Machine, etc. to ensure stable operation and efficient production capacity of Bitcoin mining machines.

Eliminate hardware maintenance: Responsible for all hardware, maintenance, upgrades and troubleshooting, allowing users to focus on receiving the cryptocurrency they mine.

Clean energy efficiency: Each mine is equipped with solar and wind power infrastructure.

Supports a variety of popular cryptocurrencies: such as DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, XRP, LTC and BCH settlement.

Affiliate Reward Program: As long as the users you invite purchase platform contracts, you will receive generous referral rewards of up to 3–5%; become a professional affiliate partner, and you can also receive an additional reward of up to $50,000.

BlockchainCloudMining has significant and diverse advantages. With its cost-effectiveness and convenience, it provides an attractive entry point for cryptocurrency mining. Whether you are a mining novice or an experienced investor, the BlockchainCloudMining platform can help you easily maximize your profits.

For more details, please visit the official website.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Ajay Rajadhyaksha, Chủ tịch Nghiên cứu Toàn cầu của Barclays, đã tuyên bố trong một báo cáo rằng sự tăng giá vàng năm nay báo hiệu sự mất lòng tin ngày càng tăng của thị trường đối với trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại. Ông lưu ý rằng gánh nặng nợ của bốn nền kinh tế lớn—Hoa Kỳ, Vương quốc Anh, Pháp và Nhật Bản—mỗi nước đều vượt quá 100% GDP tương ứng, trong khi vị thế tài chính của họ tiếp tục xấu đi. Ông nói thêm, "Quan trọng nhất, có rất ít ý chí chính trị cho việc củng cố đi ngang (Sideway consolidation) tài chính." Trong khi đó, các tài sản trú ẩn an toàn truyền thống khác, như đồng yên Nhật và đồng franc Thụy Sĩ, đang mất đi một phần sức hấp dẫn của chúng. Rajadhyaksha cho biết vàng thường tăng giá khi nền kinh tế không ổn định hoặc thị trường tài chính đang sụp đổ. Ông tin rằng mặc dù thị trường tài chính hiện tại đang khỏe mạnh, sự tăng giá gần đây của vàng nên được coi là nguyên nhân đáng lo ngại đối với các nhà hoạch định chính sách.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010149+0.03%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2934-8.28%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0004019+1.05%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 11:54
Share
Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard đang đàm phán để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK

Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard đang đàm phán để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK

Coinbase và Mastercard đang trong các cuộc đàm phán Chế độ nâng cao để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK trong một thương vụ được định giá lên đến 2,5 tỷ đô la. Công ty khởi nghiệp Stablecoin BVNK hiện đang là tâm điểm của một cuộc chiến mua lại lớn. Theo báo cáo, Coinbase và Mastercard đang trong các cuộc đàm phán Chế độ nâng cao để mua lại công ty. Thương vụ có thể trị giá từ 1,5 tỷ đến 2,5 tỷ đô la. Coinbase [...] Bài viết Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard trong Cuộc Đàm phán Mua lại Công ty Stablecoin BVNK xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Live Bitcoin News.
Startup
STARTUP$0.003871-14.79%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0042+1.69%
Major
MAJOR$0.11753-1.40%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 13:07
Share
Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Giá XRP đang chịu áp lực trở lại, giao dịch gần mức $2,80–$2,83 sau nhiều lần không thể giành lại rào cản tâm lý $3,00. Đọc thêm: Công đoàn Lao động Hoa Kỳ kêu gọi Thượng viện phản đối dự luật Crypto vì rủi ro đối với lương hưu và người lao động. Trong phái sinh, động lượng đã giảm nhiệt khi lãi suất mở Futures đã giảm xuống khoảng $8,85 tỷ sau khi chạm mốc $9 tỷ trong thời gian ngắn, […]
XRP
XRP$2.8127-0.38%
NEAR
NEAR$3.018+4.06%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.50425-12.90%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 12:00
Share

Trending News

More

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard đang đàm phán để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK

Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

zkLink và Revox định hình lại DeFi thông qua ZK Rollups và AI Agent giao dịch

Kho bạc Solana Helius nhắm đến 5% của SOL, hướng tới niêm yết tại Hồng Kông