South Korean payments firm Kakaopay tumbles 17% as regulators sound alarm on stablecoins

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 20:08
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,091--%

Shares of Kakaopay dropped sharply after volatile trading as regulators warn of risks tied to widespread stablecoin adoption.

Shares of South Korean digital payments firm Kakaopay tumbled as much as 17% on June 27 after trading resumed Thursday, following a one-day suspension by the Korea Exchange, Bloomberg reported.

The halt came just days after an earlier suspension on Tuesday, triggered by a sharp rally that saw the stock surge around 50% in two sessions. Moreover, the stock has tripled in value over the past month, fueled by investor excitement over the company’s potential move into stablecoins.

South Korean payments firm Kakaopay tumbles 17% as regulators sound alarm on stablecoins - 1

The exchange suspended the stock twice due to its extreme price volatility, ultimately designating Kakaopay as an “investment risk.”

“Kakaopay was definitely overheated and went ahead of its fundamentals,” said Shawn Oh, an equities trader at NH Investment & Securities Co. in Seoul. “Going forward, the stock will face a reality check.”

As previously reported by the Korea Times, Kakao Pay recently filed 18 trademark applications. KakaoBank, another major Kakao Group affiliate, has also submitted multiple trademark applications related to its stablecoin business, covering cryptocurrency software, financial transaction services, and mining under brand names such as BKRW and KRWB.

“We submitted the trademark applications to proactively respond to developments in the stablecoin market,” a KakaoBank official said. “We will continue to carefully monitor relevant legal frameworks and market dynamics.”

These moves coincide with accelerated legislative discussions in South Korea’s National Assembly on the Digital Asset Framework Act, which, once enacted, would permit issuance of won-pegged stablecoins and open the market to major financial and fintech firms like KakaoBank and Kakao Pay.

However, the Bank of Korea recently cautioned that the widespread adoption of stablecoins could lead to risks including market instability caused by mass withdrawals (coin runs) and disturbances in the foreign exchange market.

Similarly, the Bank for International Settlements noted that stablecoins are not a substitute for traditional money, and their future role remains “unclear.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Ajay Rajadhyaksha, Chủ tịch Nghiên cứu Toàn cầu của Barclays, đã tuyên bố trong một báo cáo rằng sự tăng giá vàng năm nay báo hiệu sự mất lòng tin ngày càng tăng của thị trường đối với trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại. Ông lưu ý rằng gánh nặng nợ của bốn nền kinh tế lớn—Hoa Kỳ, Vương quốc Anh, Pháp và Nhật Bản—mỗi nước đều vượt quá 100% GDP tương ứng, trong khi vị thế tài chính của họ tiếp tục xấu đi. Ông nói thêm, "Quan trọng nhất, có rất ít ý chí chính trị cho việc củng cố đi ngang (Sideway consolidation) tài chính." Trong khi đó, các tài sản trú ẩn an toàn truyền thống khác, như đồng yên Nhật và đồng franc Thụy Sĩ, đang mất đi một phần sức hấp dẫn của chúng. Rajadhyaksha cho biết vàng thường tăng giá khi nền kinh tế không ổn định hoặc thị trường tài chính đang sụp đổ. Ông tin rằng mặc dù thị trường tài chính hiện tại đang khỏe mạnh, sự tăng giá gần đây của vàng nên được coi là nguyên nhân đáng lo ngại đối với các nhà hoạch định chính sách.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,010149+%0,03
Orderly Network
ORDER$0,2934-%8,28
DebtCoin
DEBT$0,0004019+%1,05
Share
PANews2025/10/10 11:54
Share
Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard đang đàm phán để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK

Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard đang đàm phán để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK

Coinbase và Mastercard đang trong các cuộc đàm phán Chế độ nâng cao để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK trong một thương vụ được định giá lên đến 2,5 tỷ đô la. Công ty khởi nghiệp Stablecoin BVNK hiện đang là tâm điểm của một cuộc chiến mua lại lớn. Theo báo cáo, Coinbase và Mastercard đang trong các cuộc đàm phán Chế độ nâng cao để mua lại công ty. Thương vụ có thể trị giá từ 1,5 tỷ đến 2,5 tỷ đô la. Coinbase [...] Bài viết Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard trong Cuộc Đàm phán Mua lại Công ty Stablecoin BVNK xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Live Bitcoin News.
Startup
STARTUP$0,003871-%14,79
Nowchain
NOW$0,0042+%1,69
Major
MAJOR$0,11753-%1,40
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 13:07
Share
Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Giá XRP đang chịu áp lực trở lại, giao dịch gần mức $2,80–$2,83 sau nhiều lần không thể giành lại rào cản tâm lý $3,00. Đọc thêm: Công đoàn Lao động Hoa Kỳ kêu gọi Thượng viện phản đối dự luật Crypto vì rủi ro đối với lương hưu và người lao động. Trong phái sinh, động lượng đã giảm nhiệt khi lãi suất mở Futures đã giảm xuống khoảng $8,85 tỷ sau khi chạm mốc $9 tỷ trong thời gian ngắn, […]
XRP
XRP$2,8127-%0,38
NEAR
NEAR$3,018+%4,06
OpenLedger
OPEN$0,50425-%12,90
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 12:00
Share

Trending News

More

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

Tin tức Stablecoin: Coinbase, Mastercard đang đàm phán để mua lại công ty Stablecoin BVNK

Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

zkLink và Revox định hình lại DeFi thông qua ZK Rollups và AI Agent giao dịch

Kho bạc Solana Helius nhắm đến 5% của SOL, hướng tới niêm yết tại Hồng Kông