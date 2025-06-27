U.S. nuclear energy companies rose pre-market as Trump plans to increase power supply for the growth of artificial intelligence By: PANews 2025/06/27 19:27

U $0,002174 -60,45% TRUMP $7,505 -2,87% ROSE $0,02702 +6,41% JUNE $0,091 --%

PANews reported on June 27 that U.S. nuclear energy companies rose in pre-market trading as Trump reportedly plans to increase power supply to support the growth of artificial intelligence.