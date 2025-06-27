Tianfeng Securities' weekly increase was 28.75%, with the highest increase reaching 5.16 By: PANews 2025/06/27 16:50

PANews reported on June 27 that according to data, Tianfeng Securities rose 28.75% in a week, from 3.89 to 5.16, and closed at 5.06 on June 27. Earlier news said that Tianfeng Securities' subsidiary obtained Hong Kong's third-class virtual asset license and can provide virtual asset trading services .