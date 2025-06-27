Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment By: PANews 2025/06/27 14:44

JUNE $0,091 --%

PANews reported on June 27 that according to an official announcement, French listed company Crypto Blockchain Industries announced that it will implement a non-dilutive shareholder loan of up to 20 million euros (about 23.4 million US dollars), and the proceeds will be used to purchase Bitcoin and mining equipment.